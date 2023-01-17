The 11 places where most crime was reported across Houghton and Washington, according to latest stats

The 11 places where most crime was reported across Houghton and Washington during November have been revealed by new figures.
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhood.
1. Galleries Bus Station, Washington
There were 20 incidents, including six of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location
2. Stockley Road, Barmston
There were 19 incidents, including six anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location
3. St Andrew's Avenue, Donwell
There were 12 incidents, including five of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location
4. Marlborough Road, Sulgrave
There were 17 incidents, including 11 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location
