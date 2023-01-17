The 11 places where most crime was reported across Houghton and Washington, according to latest stats

News you can trust since 1873
Home Office data has revealed the latest crime figures for Washington and Houghton.

The 11 places where most crime was reported across Houghton and Washington during November have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhood.

1. Galleries Bus Station, Washington

There were 20 incidents, including six of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

2. Stockley Road, Barmston

There were 19 incidents, including six anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

3. St Andrew's Avenue, Donwell

There were 12 incidents, including five of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

4. Marlborough Road, Sulgrave

There were 17 incidents, including 11 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

