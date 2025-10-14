Telecommunications company Openreach offers reward following disruptive cable thefts

Crimestoppers and Openreach have teamed up to offer up to a £1,000 reward for information on highly disruptive cable thefts, including from parts of Sunderland.

The independent charity Crimestoppers and Openreach, the UK’s largest phone and broadband network provider, are re-appealing for information after a series of recent cable thefts including from Washington and Hetton-le-Hole.

Engineers replacing the stolen cables.

Large sections of live cable were dragged from the underground communications network using 4x4 vehicles. Incidents of theft took place in Washington at around 9.30pm on October 4 and from Hetton-le-Hole at 4.30am on September 27 and ten-to-one in the morning on October 5.

The damage affected hundreds of Openreach customers, including essential emergency services at each location. Significant damage was also caused to street furniture and farmland.

An Openreach spokesperson said: “We’re deeply disappointed that some communities in the North East are once again facing disruption due to criminals targeting our network.

“We’re working closely with both Durham and Northumbria Police to prevent further incidents and bring those responsible to justice. Our engineers are working around the clock to restore services and get everyone back online as quickly as possible.

“These attacks cause serious disruption to daily life, pose risks to vulnerable individuals, and create significant inconvenience for residents and local businesses.

“We urge anyone who sees suspicious activity near our network to report it to the police by calling 101. If a crime appears to be in progress, please dial 999 immediately. Alternatively, if you know who is carrying out the crime, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Other locations targeted by the thieves in recent weeks include Sherburn Hill and New Brancepeth near Durham.

A Crimestoppers spokesperson said: “We know it can be difficult to speak up about crime and fear often prevents people from stepping forward.

“However, Crimestoppers is here for you 24/7, guaranteeing that whatever you tell us about crime, we will keep you completely 100% anonymous. We’ve kept our promise of anonymity ever since our charity was formed in the late 1980s.”

Anyone with information about these incidents are urged to contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or through their online form.