Teenager set his dog on victim, then stabbed him 'at least five times'
A teenager who set his dog onto a man and then stabbed him “at least five times has been jailed”.
Durham Crown Court heard how Taylor Bentham, 19, of Cuthbert Avenue, Durham City, became embroiled in a fight with the victim, who had been out celebrating his birthday.
The incident took place on April 7, 2023, on a path off Bent House Lane, in Durham City. Following the altercation, the victim offered to shake Bentham’s hand.
However the court heard how Bentham then responded: “Watch what happens to you”.
Bentham left the scene but returned just minutes later with his large mastiff-type dog and knives. He “set his dog” onto the man and then stabbed him several times.
The man needed a blood transfusion at the scene before being airlifted to the RVI, in Newcastle, for further emergency treatment, which included having part of his bowel removed. He has been left with life-changing injuries and suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Bentham was found not guilty of attempted murder following a trial in October last year. However, he admitted wounding with intent, being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, and two counts of having an offensive weapon.
At Durham Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday May 14), Bentham was sentenced to eight years and three months in a young offenders’ institution and then a further four years extended licence period. He was also banned from having ownership or custody of a dog for 20 years and a destruction order was made for the dog used in the attack. Detective Constable Richie Martin, of Durham Constabulary, said: “This was a truly terrifying and violent attack. “There was no need for Bentham to do what he did. He knew what the consequences could be, and he just did not care. “I would like to thank the member of the public who stopped to help. There is no doubt his actions helped to save the victim’s life. “I hope this sentence will provide some closure for the victim.”