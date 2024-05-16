Teenager set his dog on victim, then stabbed him 'at least five times'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim required a blood transfusion at the scene.

A teenager who set his dog onto a man and then stabbed him “at least five times has been jailed”.

Durham Crown Court heard how Taylor Bentham, 19, of Cuthbert Avenue, Durham City, became embroiled in a fight with the victim, who had been out celebrating his birthday.

The incident took place on April 7, 2023, on a path off Bent House Lane, in Durham City. Following the altercation, the victim offered to shake Bentham’s hand.

Taylor Bentham.

However the court heard how Bentham then responded: “Watch what happens to you”.

Bentham left the scene but returned just minutes later with his large mastiff-type dog and knives. He “set his dog” onto the man and then stabbed him several times.

The man needed a blood transfusion at the scene before being airlifted to the RVI, in Newcastle, for further emergency treatment, which included having part of his bowel removed. He has been left with life-changing injuries and suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Bentham was found not guilty of attempted murder following a trial in October last year. However, he admitted wounding with intent, being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, and two counts of having an offensive weapon.