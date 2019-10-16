Teenager remains in police custody after air pistol seized from Sunderland address
An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm remains in the custody of Northumbria Police, the force has confirmed.
Armed officers were spotted in the St Luke’s Road area of the city on Tuesday, October 15 following reports that a man was armed with a weapon.
A teenager was later arrested and continues to assist police on Wednesday, October 16.
A force spokesman said: “At about 5.20pm yesterday (Tuesday) police received concerns that a man may have been in possession of a firearm in Sunderland.
“Inquiries led officers to an address on St Luke's Road where an 18-year-old man was arrested. An air pistol was also seized from the address.
“The man remains in police in custody at this time and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact the force on 101 quoting reference number 810 October 15 2019. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.