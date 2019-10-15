Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after armed police spotted on St Luke's Road
Armed police were at the scene of an incident on a road in Sunderland and an 18-year-old has now been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.
Northumbria Police were called at 5.20pm on Tuesday, October 15 to reports of a male with an armed weapon in the Fordfield Road area of Sunderland just off St Luke’s Road.
Armed police were at the top of the road at around 6pm around one house near the junction of Hylton Road.
The road was not closed at the time and traffic continued to flow.
A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “Following inquiries, officers have now arrested an 18-year-old male on suspicion of possessing a firearm.”
If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information, they are urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 810 October 15 2019.
The public can also report online on the Northumbria Police website or anonymously with CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.