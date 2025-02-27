Takeaway owner fined after rubbish and waste was found dumped in layby on A690 near Durham
Neighbourhood wardens decided to take action against John Peart of Davis Crescent in Langley Park, after rubbish from his Chester-le-Street takeaway Baxter's Pizza and Grill was found dumped in a layby.
Among the rubbish was food waste, food cartons, wrappers, cardboard, and paper waste. There were also receipts tracing the rubbish back to his takeaway.
Durham County Council informed Peterlee Magistrates’ Court that waste from Peart's business had found its way on to a public area of land, meaning he had failed to take measures to prevent it from being dumped.
The 60-year-old was found guilty of failing to take reasonable measures to prevent depositing of waste and was ordered to pay a £400 fine, £160 victim surcharge, and £431 costs, totalling £991.
Following the hearing the Council’s neighbourhood protection manager Ian Hoult said: "Businesses have a duty of care to handle their waste safely and within the law. Dumping waste has a negative impact on the environment and the wellbeing of surrounding communities. This is something that can be easily avoided by ensuring waste is disposed of correctly.
"Whether a resident or a business - if it's your waste, it's your responsibility. And as this case shows, we will act against those who fail to adhere to that responsibility."