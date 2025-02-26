The owner of a Chinese takeaway has been fined after environmental health officers discovered fly-infested conditions at the premises and dirty cooking equipment.

Officers were alerted to possible breaches of health and hygiene standards after a pest control company were called in to deal with a fly infestation at Hello 7 in Framwellgate Moor and subsequently raised concerns about poor hygiene standards.

Durham County Council environmental health officers carried out an unannounced inspection and the business agreed to “close until the issues were remedied”.

The unclean equipment and preparation areas discovered during the unannounced inspection. | Durham County Council

During a subsequent hearing at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court it was revealed that health officers “found an active fly-infestation throughout the premises, cookery equipment and food preparation areas were unclean and posed an imminent risk to public health”.

The structure of the building was also found to be in a state of disrepair.

Chunyan Chen, 33, a director of Hello O Limited, the company that owns Hello 7, pleaded guilty to six breaches of the Food Safety & Hygiene (England) Regulations.

Magistrates fined Chen a total of £2,880 for the six offences and she was also ordered to pay a £1,152 victim surcharge and costs of £600.

Following the hearing Durham County Council’s business compliance manager, said: "If a business or organisation is preparing food for the public, they have a legal duty to ensure the premises and equipment used are cleaned properly. Failing to do so can pose a serious risk to public health.

"In the case of Hello 7, steps had been taken to address the fly infestation. However, the unhygienic conditions the pest control company and our officers found at the premises were clearly a major cause of the infestation and breached food safety and hygiene legislation.

Environmental health officers discovered a fly infestation and poor hygiene standards. | Durham County Council

"This prosecution demonstrates the consequences of failing to uphold the hygiene standards required. I would encourage any food businesses with questions or concerns to contact our environmental health team so we can offer advice."

The court heard the business had not been trading for long before the inspection took place and had acted quickly to remedy the issues identified by officers. Chen, of Priory Road, Framwellgate Moor, also pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Two further inspections have now taken place and environmental health officers were satisfied Hello 7 no longer posed a risk to public health and allowed it to reopen.