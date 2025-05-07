Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jurors in the trial of two men accused of the Sycamore Gap felling have been told to put emotions to "one side" as they consider verdicts in the case.

Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, both from Cumbria, are on trial over the cutting down of the landmark tree in the early hours of September 28, 2023.

The century old sycamore landed on Hadrian's Wall after it was felled with a chainsaw and damaged the Roman structure.

Witness evidence in the trial at Newcastle Crown Court has now concluded and Mrs Justice Lambert this morning set out legal directions to the jury panel before barristers embark on their closing speeches.

The judge told jurors there will now be no more evidence in the trial and said: "With respect, there is no point in asking to hear more evidence as the law does not permit me to grant that request."

The Sycamore Gap tree was felled in September 2023. | AFP via Getty Images

Justice Lambert added: "It is vitally important that during your deliberations you consider the evidence calmly and dispassionately.

"You may feel yourself reacting emotionally to some of the evidence and feel sympathy for one side or the other.

"It is your duty however to put these emotions to one side and judge the case solely on the evidence."

Jurors have been told they much reach separate verdicts in respect of each defendant and in respect of each count on the indictment.

The judge told them: "The verdicts do not have to be the same in respect of each defendant although, of course, they can be."

Justice Lambert gave jurors a "route to verdict" which they must follow when they retire to deliberate.

The judge said: "Are you sure that the defendant whose case you are considering either chopped down the tree at Sycamore Gap or assisted or encouraged the other defendant to do so.

"If your answer to this question is yes, you will find the defendant whose case you are considering guilty of counts one and two.

"If your answer to this question is no, you will find the defendant whose case you are considering not guilty of counts one and two."

Groundworks boss Graham, of Millbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Carruthers, of Church Street, Wigton, who worked in property maintenance and mechanics, each deny two charges of damaging property in relation to the tree and Hadrian's Wall, which it fell on and are being tried by a jury.

Both men deny all charges - the trial continues.

