Suspected drug dealer from Sunderland arrested as police seize knives, air gun and knuckle dusters from caravan

Police arrested the 40-year-old after gathering intelligence about the illicit drugs operation believed to be operating from an address in the Plains Farm area of Sunderland.

Officers executed a warrant but the suspect and his van were nowhere to be seen.

The Force set out to find the vehicle and the suspect’s van was spotted travelling in the Ashington area and had come to a stop in the area of Sandy Bay Holiday Park.

Weapons and cash were found inside a caravan and vehicle.

While some neighbourhood support officers (NST) kept lookout at the Sunderland address, other officers surprised the suspect by turning up at the front door of the caravan, which was searched along with the vehicle.

The 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs, while quantities of cannabis, a suspected drugs debt list, £5,000 cash, knives, an air gun and knuckle dusters were all seized.

Detective Sergeant Dave Vincent, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a fantastic piece of work by the NST officers who showed determination and skill to detain a suspected drug dealer.

"When realising their suspect wasn’t at home, they cast their net far and wide in a bid to quickly locate his vehicle and it was soon spotted more than 25 miles away up in Northumberland.

“From there they coordinated searches at the house in Sunderland and the caravan, along with the vehicle, and various items were seized that we suspect to be involved in drug-related criminality.

“Our investigation is ongoing into these discoveries. This proactive activity further highlights our commitment, under the banner of Operation Sentinel, to tackle serious and violent crime across Northumbria.

“By detecting and breaking up suspected drug networks, we can continue to bring effective justice against perpetrators and ensure our region remains a safe place to live and work.”

The man arrested as a result of last Sunday’s strikes (October 24) has since been released under investigation.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, added: "This shows that Northumbria Police will not give up on catching those believed to be responsible for dealing drugs and moving them around our communities and I am thankful to all officers involved."

