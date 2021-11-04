15-year-old boy remains in a critical condition with "life-threatening" injuries after collision with car in Ryhope

Emergency services were called yesterday, Wednesday November 4, at around 7.20pm to Ryhope Street in Sunderland following reports of a collision.

Officers attended the scene where a silver Vauxhall Astra had collided with a 15 year-old boy.

The teenager was taken to Newcastle’s RVI with injuries believed to be life-threatening, where he remains in a critical condition.

The Force say the driver of the Astra remained at the scene and was spoken to by police.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and police are keen to speak to anyone that witnessed the collision, and especially anybody driving on Ryhope Street around 7.20pm that may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via the Tell us Something pages on the Northumbria Police website or contact 101 quoting reference 869 03/11/21”

A statement from an NEAS spokesman added: "We were called at 7:17pm this evening (November 3) to reports of a young male who had been hit by a car on Ryhope Street in Sunderland. We dispatched a rapid response paramedic, a specialist paramedic, an emergency ambulance and a doctor from the Great North Air Ambulance. We took the patient to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with a head injury."

