Sunderland's Jack Diamond speaks after being cleared of all charges

Jack Diamond outside Newcastle Crown Court after being cleared.

Sunderland fooballer Jack Diamond has spoken after being cleared of rape and assault by penetration charges by jurors at Newcastle Crown Court.

Speaking outside the steps of court following his acquittal, the 23-year-old winger said he's now looking forward to playing football again.

He said: "I have today been acquitted of all charges at Newcastle Crown Court.

"I have always maintained my innocence and today marks my total exoneration underlined by the jury reaching its verdict in seven minutes.

"I am grateful to the jury for considering the evidence carefully and for reaching what is the correct conclusion.

"I always said I was looking into clearing my name in court."

He added: "The last 18 months have been hugely challenging.

"I would like to thank my legal team Mrs Laws KC, Mr Derbyshire and the entire team for their dedication and skill.

"I would also like to thank all my family and friends who have been with me during this time.