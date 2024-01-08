Sunderland AFC issue statement after Jack Diamond cleared

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond has been cleared of rape and sexual assault following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Black Cats bosses have issued a statement after Jack Diamond was cleared of all charges by a jury.

The 23-year-old winger was charged with rape and assault by penetration of a woman he met on Tinder.

SAFC suspended the player after charged were brought.

However, jurors returned not guilty verdicts at Newcastle Crown Court today, Monday, January 8.

In a statement released after the trial, SAFC said: "Sunderland AFC notes the verdict from Newcastle Crown Court today, where a jury has found Jack Diamond not guilty of all charges.

"Following the conclusion of the judicial process, Jack will now return to the Academy of Light and resume footballing activity.