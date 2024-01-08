News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Sunderland AFC issue statement after Jack Diamond cleared

By Ross Robertson
Published 8th Jan 2024, 16:53 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 17:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond has been cleared of rape and sexual assault following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images.Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond has been cleared of rape and sexual assault following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images.
Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond has been cleared of rape and sexual assault following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Black Cats bosses have issued a statement after Jack Diamond was cleared of all charges by a jury.

The 23-year-old winger was charged with rape and assault by penetration of a woman he met on Tinder.

SAFC suspended the player after charged were brought.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, jurors returned not guilty verdicts at Newcastle Crown Court today, Monday, January 8.

In a statement released after the trial, SAFC said: "Sunderland AFC notes the verdict from Newcastle Crown Court today, where a jury has found Jack Diamond not guilty of all charges.

 "Following the conclusion of the judicial process, Jack will now return to the Academy of Light and resume footballing activity.

 "SAFC will be making no further comment at this time."

Related topics:Jack Diamond