Sunderland AFC issue statement after Jack Diamond cleared
Black Cats bosses have issued a statement after Jack Diamond was cleared of all charges by a jury.
The 23-year-old winger was charged with rape and assault by penetration of a woman he met on Tinder.
SAFC suspended the player after charged were brought.
However, jurors returned not guilty verdicts at Newcastle Crown Court today, Monday, January 8.
In a statement released after the trial, SAFC said: "Sunderland AFC notes the verdict from Newcastle Crown Court today, where a jury has found Jack Diamond not guilty of all charges.
"Following the conclusion of the judicial process, Jack will now return to the Academy of Light and resume footballing activity.
"SAFC will be making no further comment at this time."