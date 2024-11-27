Sunderland’s Charlotte Crosby has revealed her unborn baby is fine and that she has tightened security around her home after last week reporting her house was broken into by a masked gang.

Police officers were called to the incident as fiance Jake Ankers posted a message on social media which alleged “thieves tried to rob my house with my two-year-old and my partner who is nearly eight months pregnant, armed with a machete”.

Not long after the incident Charlotte was admitted to hospital after experiencing “serious pains” in her stomach.

However in an updated post on social media she confirmed her baby is “all fine”.

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner also confirmed she and Jake have beefed-up their security with 24-hour monitored CCTV surveillance and patrol dogs.

In a post on her Instagram account, Charlotte said: “We are trebling our security measures but it’s worth every penny to feel safe again in my own home.

“Scumbags are going to get a big shock the next time they even step foot on any perimeter of my land.”

Durham Constabulary confirmed they were called out to reports of a burglary.

A spokesperson said: “Police were called shortly before 7pm on Thursday (November21) to reports of a burglary at an address in the Houghton-le-Spring area.

“Officers attended the area however the suspects left the scene before their arrival.

“Nobody was injured in the incident and no items are believed to have been taken.

“An investigation is now underway and anyone with information is asked to contact West CID on 101 quoting incident number 365 of November 21”.

Charlotte is best known for appearing in the MTV reality series Geordie Shore and winning the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

Charlotte and Jake got engaged in October 2023 after she gave birth to their first child in 2022.