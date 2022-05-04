Officers received a shortly just after 1am on Wednesday, May 4, that a vehicle had crashed into Borneo Bistro on Hylton Road in Sunderland.
Photos from the scene show significant damage to the popular venue, which as a result of the incident has been forced to remain closed for the rest of the week.
A statement on the bistro’s Facebook page said: “Sorry everyone but we are going to have to close for the rest of the week.
It said: “A car crashed into the front of Borneos in the early hours of the morning and has done damage to the front of the building.
"Don’t worry though everyone as insurance has been called and everything is in motion to get us back up and running ASAP.
“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
Northumbria Police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for the Force commented: “Shortly after 1am today (Wednesday) we received a report that a vehicle had crashed into Borneo Bistro on Hylton Road, Sunderland.
“Officers attended and found substantial damage had been caused to the front of the shop. The vehicle involved had already left the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"The occupants of the vehicle, or anyone with information, are advised to contact police immediately by ringing 101 or via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website quoting log NP-20220504-0033.”