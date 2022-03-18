Sunderland yob spat in policewoman's face after turning up at his mum's off limits home

Drunken Kevin Langan, 34, of Preston Hill, Moorside, is starting nine weeks behind bars – his second prison term in two months.

Langan carried out the vile attack in Bowness Street, Town End Farm, on Tuesday, March 15, just days after his release.

The serial offender turned up at his mother’s property, breaching a court imposed indefinite restraining order to stay away.

Kevin Langan.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard she let him in, only to call police when she realised he had been drinking – and he spat at the officer when she tried to remove him.

Prosecutor Jonathan Straughan said: “He has breached this order numerous times and has been arrested for breaching it on 31 occasions.

“He has demonstrated a wilful disregard for that order. The officer attends following a call made to police.

“He is on the sofa. When the officer attempts to arrest him, he spits in her face.

“Spitting is an aggravating feature in light of matters in the past couple of years.”

Langan, who has 68 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and breach of a restraining order.

It was said he had breached it around 16 times since it was imposed in 2016.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said: “You’ve been dealing with this situation between Mr Langan and his mother since it started six years ago.

“He goes there for his benefits and medication. He got out last Friday and has to go to see his mother. He needs his money.

“He may have had a little too much to drink, and she called the police.

“He doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life in prison, he wants to be reconciled with his mother.”

Langan was jailed for nine weeks for the spit attack and to six weeks for the breach, to run concurrently.