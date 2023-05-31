Sunderland woman stole from her own grandmother to pay for online shopping

A fraudster who used her poorly grandmother's bank card to make over £200 worth of internet purchases has kept her freedom.

Lynsey Kent, 40, had access to the elderly woman's bank details while she was in a care home at the end of 2019.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim had limited capacity and she did not have control of her bank accounts because of her condition.

Penny Hall, prosecuting said: "The defendant is the granddaughter of the complainant.

"The complainant at the time was in a care home.

"She had limited capacity and a deprivation of liberty order had been made in November 2019.

"She therefore did not have control herself of her finances.

"A theft from her bank account was discovered in December 2019. That led to a discovery of items which had been purchased online by the defendant using the complainant's bank account details."The complainant did not have her bank card in the care home with her and she did not have access to the internet."

The court heard Kent used her own name on the transactions, which meant police could trace it easily back to her.

She was arrested in February 2020 but denied the offences in interview.

But Kent, of Girven Terrace, Easington Lane, Sunderland, who has a similar previous conviction against the same victim in 2009, later admitted fraud.

It was believed that the offending took place between the October and December 2019.

John Crawford, mitigating, said his client was awaiting an important call from doctors after undergoing blood tests for medical issues.

Mr Crawford told the court: "She has also had dental operations to remove teeth from her lower mouth."There are medical issues in the background. In my submission she would benefit from her still being able to be in the community to require support and medical attention."

The court also heard she had remained offence-free since her arrest.

Mr Recorder Harry Vann told Kent: "Your grandmother has no capacity, a fact of which you took advantage of to defraud her of sums of money agreed at £276.

"Because of her capacity, one of the sadness of that is that I have no victim personal statement from her.

"Your good fortune is that she may be unaware this offence took place."

However, due to her early guilty plea and mitigation, the judge said he was satisfied he could avoid sending her to custody.

