Sunderland danger-driver crashed into Fiat 500 while on cocaine and BZE

A danger driver who caused injuries and wrote-off another car has been given another chance at freedom.

Liam Holmes got behind the wheel of his Hyundai and drove it at speed through Sunderland, in November 2023.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the 26-year-old collided with a number of parked cars and caused injuries to the driver of a Fiat 500.

Katie Spence, prosecuting, said: "The defendant was driving a Hyundai i20 in Sunderland at high speed.

"The defendant attempted to undertake another vehicle on the near side. He then went on to collide with several parked cars and a traffic lights system."

The court heard Holmes collided with a Fiat 500 which was "essentially wrote off" as a result of the impact.

The driver sustained cuts which required stitches, as well as swelling to her face.

Ms Spence added: "He (the defendant) called the police himself who attended his house.

"The defendant was tested for drugs and provided two positive readings for cocaine and BZE.

"He was about three times the limit BZE and double the limit for cocaine.

"He was arrested and taken to the police station where he provided a no comment interview."

Holmes, of Aldwych Road, Farringdon, Sunderland, who already had an old drug driving conviction, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and two counts of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

Robin Turton, defending, said that a number of character references had been provided to the court on Holmes' behalf.

Mr Turton said the documents showed his client was a "hard-working, consciousnesses and a caring man" who was a valued member of staff at his workplace.

He added: "This is a man who, once he came to his senses at home, rang the police.

"The police came round he immediately made admissions as to what took place.

"Not only did he make early admissions, he pleaded guilty at the earliest available opportunity and has expressed genuine remorse."

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced Holmes to nine months, suspended for 18 months, and warned him if he breached the order he would end up behind bars.

