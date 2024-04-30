Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoplifter Natasha Waddle

A serial shoplifter has been banned from entering a range of UK supermarkets after tormenting businesses across Wearside.

Natasha Waddle has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) with strict conditions until April 2026, as a result of her "frequent and widespread offending".

Waddle, 33, has committed 48 offences since 2017 including a series of thefts in Sunderland city centre, Roker and Washington.

Now, in a bid to restrict her activity and curb her offending, magistrates in South Tyneside have handed her a two-year CBO which bans her from entering branches of any Co-op, Spar, Farmfoods or B&M.

Waddle, of no fixed abode, received the CBO after appearing at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Monday, April 22 charged with a theft from Lush in The Bridges Shopping Centre on November 13, 2023.

The order also compels Waddle to leave any retail or business premises when asked by staff.

Should she breach the conditions, it will give the courts greater sentencing powers.

Sgt Sally College is part of Northumbria Police's SARA Project in Southwick, which sees police, Sunderland City Council, social services and other support services all working together under the same roof.

Sgt College said: “Natasha Waddle has shown a total disregard for others for a prolonged period and has routinely stolen from a range of businesses and shops across Sunderland. She has been given every opportunity to clean up her act.

“The conditions of this CBO now place strict conditions on her movements which we hope can restrict her criminal behaviour and protect those businesses most affected by her selfish actions.

“Quite simply, businesses and retailers across Sunderland are fed up with seeing her in their premises.

“Shoplifting is increasingly being dealt with by security at shops themselves, but this CBO – brought thanks to partnership work between the SARA Project and the Sunderland North neighbourhood policing team – shows we will take strong action against those who persistently reoffend.

“Now, should Waddle set foot in any of those stores again, she faces immediate re-arrest and potential imprisonment.”