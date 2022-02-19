Sunderland teenager caught tooled up trying to steal motorbike from bank car park

Security guards found Liam Solomon, 18, crouched next to the machine and in possession of two screwdrivers and bolt cutters on Friday, January 28.

He had caused damage estimated at £500 to the bike and £1,000 to wire security fencing in gaining access to Lloyd’s TSB’s site at Colima Avenue, Castletown.

Minutes earlier, an unknown biker was seen by security staff scouting the scene, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Liam Solomon.

The previously homeless defendant was released early and committed his latest crime just days later.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “At 11.20am, the attention of a security supervisor was drawn to a motorbike that entered the car park and did a lap.

“At 11.25am, he was watching CCTV when he saw a person crouched down by a colleague’s motorbike.

“He and another guard went out and saw a male tampering with the bike. He was restrained on the ground.

“They saw a pair of bolt cutters and two screwdrivers. There was also a hole cut in the fence.

“When he was being taken into custody, he said, ‘It wasn’t me who tried to nick the bike, it’s my mate, I’m just with him’.

“Wiring to the ignition had been snapped and a 1m wide hole had been cut in the fence.”

In a victim statement read to the court, the bike’s owner said he worked hard for his money and resented someone trying to steal his property.

Solomon pleaded guilty to the attempted theft of a motor vehicle, causing criminal damage and going equipped for burglary.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Solomon was at a crossroads in his life and could either make positive strides forward or sink further into crime.

He added his client’s spell in prison had made him reflect on where he was in life.