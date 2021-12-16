Sunderland teen locked up for Christmas after attacking two policewomen

Liam Solomon, 18, kneed one and knocked her against a wall, causing her to bang her head, and twice kicked another on the shoulder.

He caused only minor injuries and was overpowered by backup in Kesteven Square, Downhill, on Thursday, August 12.

But his offending continued - and he caused £1,000 damage to an unoccupied police car by jumping on its roof, denting its bonnet and smashing its windscreen in another incident that happened on Friday, November 5.

Liam Solomon.

On Monday, November 15, he attempted to steal a crate of Budweiser lager from Tesco’s store at Roker Retail Park, but dropped and smashed the bottles as he fled.

And the next day Solomon, of no fixed abode, stole £47 bolt cutters, which were not recovered, from B&Q’s outlet in Trimdon Street.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed him for 12 weeks for each of the two attacks, to run concurrently.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “An officer attends the address due to a report of a potential incident.

“When she arrives, the defendant is immediately hostile and demands to see a warrant.

“She is only 5ft 4in tall and he is significantly larger. She is concerned and pushes him back out of her personal space.

“She shouts at him, ‘Pack it in, pack it in’, but he continues in a hostile manner. She tries to put him in cuffs, but he is kicking off with his legs.

“He jerks himself back, he kneed her in the chest. He throws her off and she hits her head off a wall. She feels pain.”

Mr Anderson added: “He was kicking out towards other officers. He was put in cuffs.

“The other female officer was trying to restrain him, and he kicked her twice on the shoulder.”

The court heard jobless Solomon attacked the police car after officers parked to attend a meeting in Witherwack.

They returned ten minutes later to find him standing on the roof and the damage inflicted.

Solomon pleaded guilty to two charges each of assault of an emergency worker and theft from a shop.

He also admitted charges of causing criminal damage and failing to surrender to custody.

Greg Flaxen, defending, said police could have dealt with the house incident more sensitively, which may have persuaded Solomon not to kick off.

And he claimed Solomon had been coerced to carry out the thefts in exchange for somewhere to sleep.

He added: “He is clearly terrified of the prospect of prison.”

Judge Passfield also jailed Solomon for seven days for failing to surrender to custody and for causing criminal damage, both to run concurrently to the jail term.

And he was jailed for six weeks for each of the theft charges, also to run concurrently.

He must pay £50 compensation to each of the police officers and compensation of £47 to B&Q and £11 to Tesco.