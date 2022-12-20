Sunderland students get safety advice as police arrest 26 people during robbery campaign

Northumbria Police’s dedicated University Team met with security staff and student union members as part of a wide-ranging campaign aimed at reducing the number of robberies across the force’s area.

Liaison officers also visited schools across the force area, giving advice to pupils on how to avoid falling victim.

26 arrests

Operation Calibre was aimed at reducing the number of robberies in the force area

Operation Calibre, which ran from December 10 to December 17, saw 26 people arrested as part of a dedicated week of action, with officers working in known robbery hotspots to track down wanted suspects and pass on advice to to residents.

Joint patrols were carried out with British Transport Police at transport hubs across the force area, and staff at a number of second-hand shops were given guidance on what to do if they suspect they have been given stolen goods.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Liddell, of Northumbria Police, said the force was aware of how traumatic and long-lasting the effect of being a victim of robbery could be: “Robberies can have a devastating impact on their victims which is why we will always look to bring those responsible for these type of crimes to justice,” he said.

“This week of action has seen various teams intensify our efforts in tackling issues around robbery, including providing more prevention advice, and I’m pleased to say that we have had positive results.

“We would also encourage people to stay safe in around the Christmas and New Year period, making sure you are aware of your surroundings and not travelling on your own if it can be avoided.

High-value watches targeted

“In recent times we have seen an increase in the number of incidents in which high-value watches were targeted, so if you do own such items please keep them concealed from view when in public as this reduces the chance of offenders seeing an opportunity.”

Anybody who sees anything suspicious in their area is asked to report it via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101.