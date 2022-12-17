Banned driver who tried to fool police with cloned plates is jailed after chase

Richard Liam Rodgerson, from Seaham, refused to stop on the A1 in County Durham after he was spotted driving an Audi A3 on November 10.

Durham Police said in a statement: “The car was stung and then pursued through Coxhoe village where he continued to drive dangerously and crashed into a parked car.

“When he realised he could go no further with flat tyres, the 37-year-old attempted to flee but was detained by officers who chased him down on foot.

“Rodgerson turned out to be a prolific disqualified driver and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, having no insurance and disqualified driving.

“And at Durham Crown Court yesterday, December 14, Rodgerson, of West Street, Seaham, was sentenced to 16 months in prison as well as being banned from driving for two years and eight months.”