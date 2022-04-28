Jamie McGow, 24, from Petersham Road, made repeated threats to his victim, including stating he would “put her windows out” and threatening “you’re gonna get shot when you leave the house”.
On one occasion, he called the victim 33 times which went unanswered, and then proceeded to call her using a different mobile phone number.
When she answered, McGow would stay silent at the other end of the phone, causing the victim to feel unsafe.
He was arrested on March 11 and later charged with stalking, causing alarm and distress. Following a hearing at Durham Crown Court on Thursday, April 28, McGow was sentenced to 27 months behind bars.
Durham Constabulary’s Chief Inspector Emma Kay, who led the investigation, said: “Stalking is an extremely distressing crime for victims.
“I’m glad on this occasion the judge recognised the danger McGow posed and handed him a custodial sentence. I hope this goes some way in allowing the victim to move on from her ordeal.
“We employ a wide range of tactics to tackle stalking and harassment. If you are being subjected to this type of behaviour, it is important that you report it to us so that we can help to protect you and get you the help you need.”
This week, Durham Constabulary are supporting the national campaign, Stalking Awareness Week.
Anyone who feels in danger is urged to call 999 or 101.