See damage caused as windscreens and wing mirrors smashed by gang of vandals in Sunderland car park and street

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group struck first in the car park at the Stadium of Light Metro station last night, Wednesday, April 27, before making their way up Crozier Street, where they caused more damage.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said at least four vehicles had been attacked across the two locations, though it was possible there could be more reports to come.

Georgina Burlinson, 43, is counting the cost today after the windscreen and wing mirror of her Suzuki Swift were smashed: “I have had to go through my insurance for the windscreen,” she said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"God knows how much it would cost to get a full new one.”

Georgina was at home when the vandals struck: “We were in the house and I heard bangs – it sounded like fireworks, to be honest,” she said.

“My mam went out the front and she saw a man with a dog who was trying to stop them, but they just gave him a load of abuse and ran off.

“She said there were abut six or seven of them.”

The rear windscreen has also been smashed

She has been left unable to get to her job as care manager at a residential home in North Tyneside

“My whole windscreen is shattered and they have pulled the wing mirror off as well,” she said.

“I only started my new job on Monday and now I can’t get to work – they can’t come out to replace the windscreen until Tuesday.

“It is just disgusting, to be honest.

The casing has been broken off this car in Crozier Street

“You work hard, you don’t bother anybody and then this happens.”

Sergeant Claire Wood, of Northumbria Police, asked the public for help: “This behaviour is totally unacceptable and anybody found to be responsible can expect to be dealt with quickly and robustly,” she said.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries into the damage and increased patrols will continue in the area. We will not tolerate such mindless behaviour and are committed to bringing effective justice against those involved.

A smashed windscreen in the Metro station car park

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220427-1226. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]”

Damage to Georgina Burlinson's car

The windscreen of a VW Polo which was attacked in the Metro station car park

Damage visible from inside Georgina Burlinson's car