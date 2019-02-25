Sunderland murder probe: Olympic boxing star Tony Jeffries pays tribute to tragic Connor Brown

Sunderland Olympic boxing star Tony Jeffries has paid tribute to teenager Connor Brown.

The 18-year-old, who died early on Sunday morning after reportedly being stabbed during an incident in the city centre, was a keen boxer and a member of Plains Farm Amateur Boxing Club.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Tony Jeffries, who now lives in Los Angeles, claimed light heavyweight bronze in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

He paid tribute to Connor on his Twitter feed: "So so sad, 18yr old Sunderland lad, Connor Brown was Murdered yesterday- absolutely heart breaking...

"My thoughts are with his family right now, can’t imagine what they going through."