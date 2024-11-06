Prosecutors have welcomed the tough sentenced handed down to Dr Thomas Kwan, adding he remained a risk to others.

The Sunderland GP had previously admitted carrying out an elaborate plot to inject his mother’s partner at the time, Patrick O’Hara, 71, with an as-yet unconfirmed toxin that caused life-changing injuries but had denied any intention to kill Mr O’Hara.

Speaking after the sentence, Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS North East, said: “We welcome the Judge’s finding of Thomas Kwan’s dangerousness.

“This finding recognises that Kwan still poses a significant risk of serious harm to others, which is appropriately reflected in the sentence passed on him.

“Our thoughts remain with Patrick O’Hara at what remains a difficult time, and we sincerely hope that seeing the perpetrator of this horrific plot jailed today provides some measure of comfort to him.”

Mr Atkinson also outlined the serious nature of the case and its long-lasting impacts.

“Kwan’s attempt on the life of Patrick O’Hara, while unsuccessful, has left his victim with life-changing injuries,” he said.

“As a result of the necrotizing fasciitis caused by the chemical, significant amounts of soft tissue had to be surgically removed from around the site of the injection.

“Beyond the physical effects, this incident has also been psychologically traumatic for Mr O’Hara, whose mental health has been significantly impacted as a direct result.

“The Crown’s case has always been that Kwan’s horrific actions were motivated by financial greed. When Kwan’s mother withdrew her financial support of him, he felt that harming Mr O’Hara would be a way of getting revenge.

“He also saw Mr O’Hara as a barrier between himself and part of his inheritance, one which he wanted desperately to remove.”