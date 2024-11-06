Sunderland GP in fake covid jab murder plot given tough jail sentence

A GP who wore a disguise to inject his mother's partner with a fake covid booster in an "audacious" murder plot has been jailed for more than 30 years.

Dr Thomas Kwan caused a painful, flesh eating disease when he jabbed 71-year-old Patrick O'Hara with poison during a visit to his home on St Thomas Street in Newcastle, which he shared with the medic's mother Jenny Leung.

During a 45-minute stay in January, disguised by a surgical mask and tinted glasses, he remained undetected by his own mum and Mr O'Hara, who suffered excruciating pain and ended up needing "very considerable portions" of his arm flesh removed.

At Newcastle Crown Court this morning Mrs Justice Lambert said the motive for the attempted murder was for Kwan to get his hands on the full inheritance he believed he was entitled to in the event of his mother's death.

Kwan was sentenced to 31 and a half years behind bars and told he is a "dangerous" offender who resorted to "extreme" behaviour for his own needs.

The judge told Kwan: "Your intention of visiting the home was to administer a lethal injection of poison to Mr O'Hara on the pretence of administering a covid booster.

"It was an audacious plan to murder a man in plain sight and you very nearly succeeded in your objection.

"You were in the home of Mr O'Hara for 40 minutes and for some part of that your mother was also present and you took her blood pressure.

"Extraordinary though it seems, so trusting were they that neither recognised you under your disguise."

Justice Lambert said a search of Kwan's home, which had a garage stocked with toxins, showed he had an "obsessional interest in poisons and toxic chemical harm".

The judge said Kwan had pondered alternative ways of killing Mr O'Hara by poisoning food and drinks supplied by fake companies.

Justice Lambert said financial gain was the motive behind the attempted killing and added: "You were certainly obsessed by money and more particularly by money which you considered yourself to be entitled.

"I have no doubt that the reason why you tried to kill Mr O'Hara was for financial gain.

"You knew your mother had left the house to her children but you also knew she had changed her will to give Mr O'Hara a life interest in the house.

"By killing him you removed the obstacle which lay between you and your recovery of your share of the property following your mother's death."

Mr O'Hara, who said the attack should have been the "end of me", said he spent five weeks in hospital, faces ongoing treatment and has been to "hell and back".

The former environmental analyst said he has always been healthy and when he received a letter he thought was from the NHS about a home visit to administer the jab he did not suspect anything untoward.

But he added his life "completely changed forever" when the needle went in: ""The doctors at the RVI informed me that I had had been diagnosed with necrotising fasciitis and that my body was suffering from a 'flesh eating' disease.

"In order to cure this disease, I underwent three separate operations, which required surgeons to cut away large parts of my left arm to ensure that all the signs of the disease had been removed so that it wouldn't continue to spread."

He added: "There was never a day that went past when I did not feel pain."

Mr O'Hara, who said he "didn't want to believe it" when he found out the truth of what had happened, said his health has continued to suffer

He added: "I will never get over the anxiety and pain that he has caused me and my family."

Prosecutors have described the case as "extraordinary" and "exceptional in gravity of preparation and premeditation" and was focused on money.

Peter Makepeace KC told the court Kwan had an "obsession with money", felt an "entitlement to money" and had previously forged legal documents in relation to the share he received of his father's will.

Mr Makepeace said Kwan had a "meticulous" plan to kill his mum's innocent partner so he could get her inheritance, despite already having his own money and told the court: "Kwan had a wealthy lifestyle, he had made an offer on a property in the South of England for £2m."

The court heard even after Kwan was remanded in custody over the attempted killing, his letters to his wife still "largely centred on financial matters".

Mr Makepeace said a "chilling feature" of the correspondence was when Kwan referred to Mr O'Hara's potential entitlement to compensation, where he said: "One old man's compensation for three young lives ruined, where's the justice in that?"

The court heard when Kwan's garage was raided by police they found it was stocked with poisons such as arsenic, a recipe to make deadly ricin and chemicals, which could have caused an explosion.

Mr Makepeace said: "Here is a man who irrationally has harboured an intention to kill a man in the worst imaginable way.

"He planned it meticulously and has furnished himself with multiple methods of achieving that.

"It cannot be determined otherwise than that he presents a danger to the public generally."

Kwan, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and administering a noxious substance.

The 52-year-old, who worked at a doctors surgery in Sunderland, had forged NHS documents, hid his face, and used false number plates to carry out his killer plan to injected Mr O'Hara with iodomethane, a type of pesticide.

Paul Greaney KC, defending, said it is acknowledged Kwan's crime was "grave" and has serious consequences and added: "Though his own fault, he has ruined his own life."