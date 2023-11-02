Sunderland mum covered with a 'spit hood' following arrest

Mum pleads guilty to charges of causing criminal damage and failing to surrender to custody.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland mum cost taxpayers £120 by causing a police car to be professionally cleaned after twice spitting on a headrest after her arrest, a court heard.

Brooklyn Gray’s vile behaviour in the back of the motor on Monday, October 9, led Northumbria Police to incur the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gray, 22, of Ocean Park Road, Seaburn, was so out of control, officers were forced to place a spit hood over her head to stop further incidents.

The mother twice spat on the headrest of a police car.

She committed the offence while subject to a community order, imposed in July for another criminal matter, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told.

The offender was also bailed to appear at court on Tuesday, October 24, but failed to keep that appointment, prosecutor Lee Poppett said.

Mr Poppett added: “The facts almost speak for themselves. Police have attended a report of a domestic incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ms Gray was arrested for unrelated matters and when in the police car, she spat at the headrest and then spat at it again.

“She was put in a spit hood. £120 was the cost of cleaning the vehicle. She should also have been here on October 24 but wasn’t.

“There seems to be a reasonable excuse for not being here, but she then didn’t hand herself in within the required seven days.”

Read More Man given a restraining order after pushing his mother and saying he hoped her house burned down

Gray pleaded guilty to charges of causing criminal damage and failing to surrender to custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul McAlindon, defending, said: “I think the criminal damage does speak for itself. It was committed when she was distressed and possibly intoxicated.

“It was not planned but was on impulse. It’s a possible starting point of a fine.”

Of failing to surrender to custody, Mr McAlindon added: “She was registering the birth of her child.

“She is a troubled young lady. Considering her age, she has perhaps some troubling issues on her record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has had issues in the past with drugs and with alcohol. I think that the drugs are under control but not the alcohol.

“There are some difficulties that she causes for herself, but she is also vulnerable.”

It was said Gray had failed to comply with her community order and breach proceedings which could see her back in court were being started by the Probation Service.