Son was asked to leave by his mother.

A son who pushed his mum and told her he hoped her Washington home burned down has been banned from visiting her without her express permission.

Magistrates also ordered that Ivan Davison, 34, must leave her abode in Hann Terrace, Sulgrave, if emotions flared and she wanted him instantly out.

Davison, of Georges Road, Cruddas Park, Newcastle, committed the no injury assault when they rowed on Monday, September 4.

She had invited him to move in after discovering he was sleeping homeless in a cemetery, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Police were willing to caution and not prosecute him for the attack, but he moved further into criminality by harassing her with repeated phone calls the next day.

It led to the removal of the caution offer and to him being hauled into court to admit charges of assault by beating and harassment without violence.

Prosecutor Ruth Foster said: “He was made homeless towards the end of July.

“He moved in with his mum but there were verbal arguments which led to a push to the chest. She then tells him that he wasn’t welcome there.

“He left the house but made threats to kill himself. He was arrested but released pending a caution, but he continued to contact her the next day by telephone.

“The next day, he contacted her again and asked to come home, but she said no. She was very upset after he called her a number of names.

“He also said, ‘I hope that your house burns down with you in it’. It was 1.30am and he said he would kick the door down.”

Davison, who has no previous convictions, was accompanied and supported in court by his mother.

Peter Docherty, defending, said Davison suffers from mental health issues which were now being treated with medication.

He added: “There are now no problems. He’s got help with his mental health, has found accommodation and has stopped drinking.”

Magistrates sentenced Davison to a 12-month restraining order, with terms to only visit his mum when invited and to leave when requested.