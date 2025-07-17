Sunderland motorist pleads guilty to drink and drug driving

A Sunderland motorist caught driving while drunk and on drugs grappled with police during his arrest, telling them, “I’m not getting locked up”.

Lennon McCormick, 22, put up a struggle and attempted to flee on foot after being pulled over as he drove a Fiat Panda in Radcliffe Road, Hylton Red House.

McCormick, of Emsworth Road, Moorside, was eventually restrained and arrested and he complied with drink and drug test requests after his mood calmed.

They showed he was over twice the drink drive level and above the legal limit for cocaine breakdown product BZE.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard McCormick had borrowed a drunken friend’s car to get home on Saturday, March 8.

Prosecutor Liz Waby said: “Officers have responded to a report of a Fiat Panda being driven by a male under the influence of alcohol.

“Officers located the vehicle, and the driver complied with the stop. He smelled strongly of intoxicants.

“He was asked to leave the vehicle, during which he resisted. He said, ‘I’m not getting locked up’. He tried to flee the scene.

“He was restrained but has continued to offer resistance and made it difficult for officers to place handcuffs on him. He was taken to custody.

“It’s up to 26 weeks custody and a disqualification of between 29 and 36 months. He appears to have been of previous good character.”

McCormick pleaded guilty to drink driving, drug driving, obstructing police, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He gave a reading for alcohol in blood of 189mg. The legal limit is 80mg.

His reading for BZE in blood was 338mcg. The legal limit is 50mcg.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “He accepts some signs of impairment, given how he behaved when stopped.

“His behaviour was out of character. Blood was given at the police station. He had settled down by then.

“He had been to a friend’s house, and he wanted to go home and so asked the friend if he could borrow his car to get home.

“His friend was also intoxicated and said ‘yes’.”

Magistrates adjourned for an all-options report and granted McCormick unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Friday, August 22.