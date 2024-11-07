A man jailed for his part in violent disorder in Sunderland is appealing to reduce his jail sentence.

Northumbria Police

He is among four people jailed after violent unrest which broke out in parts of the UK following the Southport stabbings who have brought bids to the Court of Appeal to reduce their sentences.

The others appealing their sentences are Ozzie Cush, Dylan Willis and Aminadab Temesgen, who all received prison or detention terms of between 10 months and two years two months.

At the Court of Appeal on Thursday ,November 7, judges were told that each of the sentences was “harsh” and “manifestly excessive” and should be reduced.

Alex Granville, for Cush, said there was “significant mitigation for each appellant and significant circumstances”, which may not have been properly considered.

He later told the court that an immediate prison sentence is not the only way to deter potential offenders.

The barrister continued: “Suspended sentences hanging over a defendant’s head, while subject to other forms of punitive work can act as a deterrent but can also act as rehabilitation.”

Mr Granville later said that judges are independent.

He added: “Even with the national events that are happening, the media coverage and the strong public opinion … there is still due process to be followed.”

The Crown Prosecution Service is responding to the appeals.

Duncan Atkinson KC, for the body, said that each of the sentencing judges took the correct approach.

He said: “Whilst context is not everything, it is extremely important to sentencing in cases such as this.

“Each of these offenders in their different ways were sentenced for participating in different ways.”

The barrister added: “It is clear that each of the judges was aware they had to assess the incident and its impact before going on to assess the role of the individual.”

Cush, 20, from Reading, was jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency worker during a protest in central London.

Willis, 18, from Hartlepool, was handed a 14-month sentence for smashing a restaurant window during disorder in Middlesbrough.

Temesgen, then 19 years old and from Plymouth, was also given a 14-month sentence after throwing bottles at police in August.

The hearing before the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Lord Justice Holroyde and Mr Justice Bennathan is due to conclude on Thursday afternoon.