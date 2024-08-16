Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland man who attacked a line of riot police during city centre unrest - then returned to deliver a bizarre apology - has been jailed for more than two years.

Unemployed Paul Williams joined in the sickening violence in Sunderland on August 2 when he went out to collect a takeaway after drinking all day in his garden.

Shocking video footage shows Williams throw a can of lager at police, adopt a boxing stance and shout "come on then" and "do you want some" at the officers, as trouble spread across the city.

The tattooed brute took off his top, called one cop a "fat little lesbian", grabbed and pushed at officers' riot shields and hurled abuse while being encouraged by a mob standing behind him.

Paul Williams | NP

One of the officers he targeted was seen to be forcefully hit with what looks like a large piece of scaffolding pole to the back, while Williams continues his tirade. The force of the blow forces the officer forward.

After the trouble died down, he then went back to the police line, tried to fist-bump the officers he had just attacked and told them: “I've got no bother with the police at all like. You are doing your ******* job like. Do you get where I'm coming from?

“I don't want to leave here and go back home before I come and explain to you, I don't want to get into bother after.

“I feel ****** bad for you.

“I don't even know what to say, it's a **** position to be in.

“Get home safe and all this **** right.”

Williams, 45, of Esdale, Sunderland, who has a criminal record, admitted violent disorder at South Tyneside Magistrates Court last week and appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today for senescent

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told the court the police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as disorder spread throughout the city that Friday afternoon.

Mr Ahmad told the court: “Officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence. Officers were attacked with missiles and verbally abused.

“Four required hospital treatment and some are not fit enough to return to frontline duties.

“Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs.

“At times, lone police on vehicle patrol found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest.

“Families of a number of officers were at home in fear for their loved ones out on duty, having witnesses the horror of what was unfolding on news and social media.”

The court heard the city's police hub was set on fire, business premises were smashed and shops were looted.

Mr Ahmad said Williams, who was wearing a blue t-shirt and green shorts, was captured on police body worn footage that day: “The bodyworn footage shows the defendant acting aggressively, attacking the line of police officers at Keel Square.

“He was verbally abusive to officers. He told the officers to 'put the shield down and lets go, lets ******* go'.

“He threw a can of alcohol at the officers, squared up in an attacking stance and tried to grab an officer's shield.

“He took off his shirt, aggressively pushed into officers' shields and later threw a piece of fencing in the direction of the police officers.”

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said in an impact statement it remained unclear how much damage was caused by the disorder but the cost of repairs could run to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Police vehicles as well as community buildings and businesses came under attack.

Ms Jardine said the violence had been met with a £1million policing operation and the psychological cost to officers involved is yet to be known.

She added: “The North East is a wonderful, vibrant and safe place to live and work.

“The vast majority of our people are law abiding, proud members of the community."

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said Williams accepts his behaviour was ‘disgraceful’ and was genuinely remorseful.

Miss Allison-Howells said Williams had family responsibilities, was not ‘anti-police’ and added: “During the course of the day he had consumed alcohol to excess while sat in the sunshine. He went into town to purchase a takeaway.”

The court heard when William reached the city centre and saw what was going on, he initially engaged positively with the police but then found himself involved in the trouble.

Miss Allinson-Howells added: “As soon as it was over, this defendant went up to the officers and apologised for his role. He left the scene and was arrested not long after the incident.”

Judge Paul Sloan KC sentenced Williams to 26 months and told him: “You and others brought shame upon the city of Sunderland.

“For no justifiable reason whatsoever you and many more gathered in the city centre and participated in an orgy of mindless destruction, violence and disorder.

“The mayhem was widespread.”