Sunderland man who performed sex act while kneeling over captured seagull due to be sentenced

He admitted the 'bizarre' offence at an earlier hearing

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read

A man who admitted performing a sex act while kneeling over a captured seagull is due to be sentenced today.

David Lee, 40, from Roker Avenue, Sunderland, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the bird at a hearing in April 2023.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court was shown CCTV of the "bizarre" incident, which happened in a back street of Gladstone Street, Sunderland, in August 2022.

The court heard Lee chased one bird before picking up a smaller gull and was caught on CCTV looking at his phone while holding the bird between his legs and masturbating.

Lee was arrested at a nearby takeaway and told police he picked up the gull because he thought it was hurt and was looking on his phone to find out what he should do.

But instead of searching for a vet's phone number, as he claimed to have done, police checks revealed that Lee had actually been looking at porn sites, the court was told.

Sentence was adjourned to allow for a psychiatric report to be prepared.

