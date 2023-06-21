A man who admitted performing a sex act while kneeling over a captured seagull is due to be sentenced today.

The court heard Lee chased one bird before picking up a smaller gull and was caught on CCTV looking at his phone while holding the bird between his legs and masturbating.

Lee was arrested at a nearby takeaway and told police he picked up the gull because he thought it was hurt and was looking on his phone to find out what he should do.

But instead of searching for a vet's phone number, as he claimed to have done, police checks revealed that Lee had actually been looking at porn sites, the court was told.

