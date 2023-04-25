News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
3 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
3 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
4 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Sunderland man admits performing sex act while kneeling over captured seagull

A man has admitted performing a sex act while kneeling over a captured seagull and watching pornography on his mobile phone.

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:52 BST- 2 min read

David Lee, 40, from Roker Avenue, Sunderland, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the bird at 1am last August 17.

Gulls on the roof of South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court could be heard calling out as the bench watched CCTV of the “bizarre” incident, which happened in a back street of Gladstone Street, Sunderland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lesley Burgess, prosecuting, told the court Lee chased one bird before picking up a smaller gull – and was caught on CCTV looking at his phone while holding the bird between his legs and masturbating.

David Lee appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.David Lee appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.
David Lee appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

Once he had finished, he pulled up his pants and gave the bird a “little kick”, the court heard.

Lee was arrested at a nearby takeaway and told police he picked up the gull because he thought it was hurt and was looking on his phone to find out what he should do.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But instead of searching for a vet’s phone number, as he claimed to have done, police checks revealed Lee had actually been looking at porn sites, the court was told.

The charge against Lee initially said he put his penis in the bird’s beak, but that detail was changed to say he “took a wild bird and undertook a sexual act, thereby unnecessary suffering was caused”.

David Lee arrived at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.David Lee arrived at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
David Lee arrived at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Lee has a history of “mental ill health” and asked for a psychiatric report to be prepared ahead of sentencing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Magistrates adjourned the case for sentencing at 2pm on May 23.

Chairman of the Bench, Fay Gilbert, told Lee: “The word ‘bizarre’ has been used on more than one occasion.

“I have to say that, as experienced magistrates, it is one of the most unusual cases we have come across in the magistrates’ court.

A stock image of a herring gull, from Pixabay.A stock image of a herring gull, from Pixabay.
A stock image of a herring gull, from Pixabay.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We do find this to be a deliberate or gratuitous attempt to cause suffering to an animal, or shall we say, a bird, and therefore we feel that a psychiatric report would be most appropriate in this case.”

Ms Burgess said the prosecution will ask for an order preventing Lee from owning animals.