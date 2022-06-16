Sunderland man threw partner into road and launched vicious attack after Clap For Carers event

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Ameri, who lives in Sunderland, rained down a volley of punches and kicks on the defenceless woman as she lay curled in a ball and screaming.

Teesside Crown Court heard he argued with his then partner about her plans to celebrate her sister’s birthday shortly after they joined in a weekly Clap For Carers event in Derby Street, Hartlepool, during the first Covid lockdown.

Prosecutor Paul Newcombe said Ameri, 33, who had been drinking, told a friend to leave, warning he intended to “do something” to the woman.

He threw her out of the house then went after her after she collected some things and left.

Mr Newcombe said: “He grabbed her arm and threw her into the road where she curled into a ball and the defendant rained down a volley of punches and kicks on her arms and legs, body and head.”

He added Ameri repeatedly kicked her to the side of her face and temple.

"Eventually he stopped and the victim called the police using a passer by’s mobile phone.

She suffered swelling and bruising to her head, a cut to her cheek, deep cut to her left elbow and pain in her ribs.

Five months earlier, Ameri assaulted the woman by throttling her after losing his temper over an ankle tag he had to wear.

Mr Newcombe said Ameri had been “controlling and manipulative” from the start of the relationship.

The victim said: “This course of events has left me completely broken.”

Ameri, now of Pretoria Square, Sunderland, admitted actual bodily harm and common assault when he was due to stand trial.

In his defence it was said he had mental health problems and was self-medicating with illicit drugs at the time.

But they were being better managed now and he had not offended since.

James Adams, mitigating, said: “He wants the court to know how sorry he is for his behaviour.”

Judge Howard Crowson said if it was not for the delay in the case getting to court that Ameri would have gone to jail.