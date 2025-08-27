Sunderland man threatened to burn partner's house down

A Sunderland man who struck fear into his partner by threatening to burn down her house – then broke in and fell asleep while she was out – has been spared jail.

Jordan McNay, 34, left her worried for her safety and that of her eight-year-old child, unable to sleep and having to install extra security, a court heard.

McNay, of Manston Close, Moorside, committed the stalking offence on a night between Saturday, March 15, and Tuesday, April 8, after she changed the terms of their floundering relationship.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told she wanted them to see a relationship counsellor and prohibited contact between them until that had begun.

His solicitor said it left McNay emotionally conflicted and fearing she was having a fling, resulting in his “ridiculous” behaviour.

District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed him for 10 weeks but suspended the sentence for a year – and imposed an 18-month restraining order.

Prosecutor Emily Jo Willis said: “The victim in this case is the ex-partner of the defendant.

“He has sent her numerous text messages and threatened to burn her house down, and he has attended that address.

“Bail conditions were imposed on March 15, but he has then attended her address.

“Officers found that a window at the property had been smashed to gain access and found him upstairs in the bedroom.”

McNay, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

Duncan Emmerson, defending, said: “The defendant and the complainant were experiencing difficulties in their relationship. There was no violence.

“The complainant was experiencing some doubts over the defendant’s fidelity. He was bewildered by this.

“The complainant decided that they should go to some counselling, but she said that they couldn’t have any contact until they’d had that meeting.

“She kept him on something of a shoestring. He has sought to message her, but she has said not to until they had seen a counsellor.

“He was getting no reply from her. She has gone out one night with friends to Newcastle. He got himself more and more wound up and was drinking.

“He took a taxi to her home. The doorbell has picked him up on motion sensor. He thought she may have a man in the house.

“He’s broken in and gone upstairs and fallen asleep on the bed. He recognises that this was a ridiculous thing to do, thoroughly stupid.

“He’s absolutely disgusted with himself and is contrite. He’s a young man who’s never been in trouble before.”

Judge Passfield told McNay his offence had crossed the custody threshold because of its impact on his victim and her child, he had forced entry and struck while on bail.

She said knowledge of the break-in “must have been terrifying” for his victim, adding: “There’s no doubt that alcohol and drugs contributed to what happened.”

The 18-month restraining order prevents McNay from contacting the woman or attending her home in Pelton, Co Durham.

He must also complete 30 rehabilitation days and pay her £200 compensation