Sunderland man released in attempted beach attack inquiry
A man arrested in connection with an attempted beach attack has been released under investigation while police inquiries continue.
By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 07:47
The 34-year-old Sunderland man, who has not been named, was detained over the weekend after officers were alerted to an incident in Allonby, near Maryport, Cumbria, at around 9.30pm on Saturday.
He was later quizzed by Cumbria Police on suspicion of criminal damage and attempting to commit grievous bodily harm after a 34-year-old man from Durham suffered minor injuries.