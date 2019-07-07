Sunderland man arrested over attempted beach attack
A man has been quizzed by police in connection with an alleged attempted beach attack.
The 34-year-old Sunderland man was arrested after police were called to reports of an incident at Allonby beach, near Maryport, Cumbria, at around 9.30pm on Saturday night.
A 34-year-old man from Durham is said to have suffered minor injuries.
Neither have been named.
Cumbria Police said in a weekend statement: “A 34-year-old man from Sunderland was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and attempted grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.
“A 34-year-old man from Durham suffered minor injuries.”
Further details about the incident are expected to be revealed on Monday.
Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, by email at 101@cumbria.police.uk or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log number 235 of the 6, 2019.