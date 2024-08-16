Sunderland man is first adult to be charged with riot over nationwide disorder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland man has become the first adult nationwide to be charged with riot in relation to widespread disorder earlier this month.

Kieran Usher, 32, of Bramwell Road, Hendon, Sunderland, was arrested on Thursday and is due before South Tyneside Magistrates Court this morning.

Gale Gilchrist, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North East, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of riot against Kieran Usher, 32, in relation to disorder that took place in Sunderland on 2 August.

“This defendant is one of a number of individuals who we expect will be charged with riot. As these are live proceedings, we remind all concerned that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Rioting carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison – double that of a charge of violent disorder.

A second man is also due in court today, charged in connection with disorder on August 2.

David Hann, 58, of Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, was also arrested on Thursday, and has been charged with a religiously aggravated public order offence.