A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the more serious offence of riot after disorder in Sunderland – the first such case relating to trouble in parts of the country in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

It comes a day after a judge called for prosecutors to use the charge as it carries a longer maximum sentence than that of violent disorder.

Rioting carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison – double that of a charge of violent disorder.

Gale Gilchrist, chief crown prosecutor for CPS North East, said: “Following a review of further evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has today laid a charge of riot in relation to a 15-year-old boy, following disorder that took place in Sunderland on August 2.

“This is the first such charge to be authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service in the wake of recent unrest.”

The boy, from Sunderland, appeared at South Tyneside Youth Court today.

He was not asked to enter a plea and the case was adjourned for two weeks.

Ms Gilchrist added: “This defendant is one of a number of individuals who we expect will be charged with riot, and as these are live proceedings we remind all concerned that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

A top officer at Northumbria Police said if an individual may have been involved in further criminality, they will “be brought before the courts again and charged with the most serious offence possible”.

Assistant Chief Constable Alastair Simpson said: “I hope this sends a really strong message that, no matter how old you are, if you took part in the recent appalling events in Sunderland, you will face really serious charges.

“The team have worked amazingly quickly, with our criminal justice partners, to arrest those responsible and bring them before the courts.

“However, as that evidence picture continues to build, if it becomes apparent that an individual may have been involved in further criminality, they will be brought before the courts again and charged with the most serious offence possible.”