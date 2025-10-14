Sunderland man facing possible jail after being caught drug driving

A Sunderland dad-to-be who used illegal cannabis to ease injury pain has switched to an over-the-counter gel after being caught drug driving.

Adam McArdle, 24, does not find his new treatment medication as effective but it benefits from being legal, his solicitor admitted.

A police drug drive test.

McArdle, of Mainsforth Terrace, Hendon, was pulled over by police as he drove in Waterford Green, Pennywell, on Monday, April 7, a court heard.

They smelled cannabis and tests showed its breakdown product, THC, was in his system at above the legal limit.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to charges of drug driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

McArdle could now face jail after District Judge Zoe Passfield ordered an all-options pre-sentence report – putting custody on the table.

Prosecutor Michael Embleton said: “The officers’ car was pinged for the defendant having no insurance. They pulled him over.

“They spoke to him and an officer quickly thought that he may be under the influence, due to the smell of cannabis. One drug was in his system and that was THC.”

McArdle gave a reading in blood for THC of not less than 5mcg. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “He’s a young man, he’s immature.

“At the time of this offence, he was using cannabis as medication for a bad leg.

“This is a wake-up call to him. He now uses pain gels that he says are less effective but are legal.

“He’s a dad-to-be, his life is going to change – he has to grow up, he has a little person coming.”

Judge Passfield told McCardle he has a “dreadful record” of driving offences and granted him unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, December 4.