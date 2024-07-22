Sunderland man faces jail after penis joke goes wrong

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A knifeman who brandished a blade at a neighbour is facing jail – over a penis gag that backfired.

Lee Fenbow, 33, drew a jokey image of a male member on a steamed-up window of the man’s car as they and others sat inside boozing.

But the owner failed to see the funny side and poured lager over the man’s head in retaliation outside their homes in Dene Mews, Castletown.

Two hours later, at 12.10am on Wednesday, May 29, Fenbow armed himself with a kitchen knife and headed to bushes opposite, a court heard.

Once there, he removed his t-shirt and cut eye holes in it and wrapped it around his head – then stormed back waving the weapon.

CCTV caught him in action, but the footage was not reviewed until later that day, prosecutor Bushra Begum said.

The sight of strutting, bare-chested Fenbow caused such fear, police were contacted in a 999 call.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard it was his second knife crime in four years – and they told him they had insufficient powers to sentence.

He faces a minimum six-month jail term under sentencing guidelines when he appears at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, August 13.

Mrs Begum said: “The defendant and the injured party are known to each other. The victim resides in Dene Mews, as do the defendant’s parents.

“The defendant resides there, and they are close neighbours. At 10pm there was a dispute between the defendant and the victim.

“As a result, at about 12.10am, this defendant was captured on CCTV leaving his parents’ home, carrying a knife.

“He’s seen walking to bushes, taking off his t-shirt and placing it over his head, with holes cut out for eyes.

“He comes back towards the victim's house and gestures with the knife. It was caught on CCTV.”

She added: “He then slashed the tyres of his vehicle, causing £300 of damage, and retreated back to his address.

“There was serious alarm and distress caused whereby the victim rang 999 for his safety when he saw the defendant brandishing the knife.

“It almost appears to be a revenge attack for the verbal argument of a couple of hours before.”

Jobless dad-of-five Fenbow pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a bladed article in public and causing criminal damage.

He has 10 previous convictions, including for carrying a bladed article in 2020, and has been jailed.

The Probation Service confirmed the incident had been sparked by Fenbow drawing the penis image on the interior of his victim’s car.

Ben Hurst, defending, confirmed Fenbow’s victim did not see the knife waving live but only the next day when he reviewed his CCTV.

Mr Hurst said this lessened any fear he must have felt, telling magistrates: “There was juvenile behaviour in the car. He had lager swilled over him.

“You’ve seen the CCTV, you can’t argue against that. It was the dead of night, there was nobody else about.

“Mr Fenbow has been out of trouble for some time.”

Magistrates granted Fenbow bail on condition he does not contact his victim or enter Dene Mews.