Sunderland man denies attacking dog in South Shields
A man accused of attacking a dog has denied the charge and faces trial next year.
Martin David Rollinson, 34, is accused of inflicting physical abuse on a Lakeland terrier, Winnie, last September at an address in South Shields
Rollinson, of Blossom Street, Sunderland has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
The charge details he inflicted "physical abuse" upon the animal "resulting in injury or death".
Rollinson appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.
He was granted conditional bail.
He faces trial on December 1 next year.