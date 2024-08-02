'Sunderland is a warm and welcoming city - you will not win,' says council chief

Far-right activists who caused havoc in Sunderland have been told ‘you will not win’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Political leaders have condemned what they called ‘thuggery’ and said those responsible for the incidents did not represent the majority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Kelly Chequer, deputy leader and health, wellbeing and safer communities portfolio holder, said: “The devastating events that unfolded in Sunderland city centre tonight were not the actions of peaceful protesters, but mindless thugs intent to stoke hatred, intimidate and harm others.

“Our thoughts go out to the officers and the members of the public who were hurt in tonight’s attacks and people who have had their property damaged and seen their businesses suffer.

“There is absolutely no room for this kind of behaviour in a civilised society and I would like to reassure residents that we will do absolutely everything in our power to work with the authorities to bring those responsible for tonight’s events to account.

“Sunderland is a warm and welcoming city and we must ensure that the small percentage of the population intent on destroying the very social fabric which makes this city so great do not win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Paul Edgeworth

Paul Edgeworth, Leader of the Liberal Democrats opposition on Sunderland City Council, added his voice to the condemnation.

He said: “Peaceful assembly and protest are fundamental rights in our liberal society that must be protected but setting cars on fire, intimidating local people and places of worship and forcing a city centre shutdown is not protest and is completely unacceptable.

“I want to thank our brave police officers who are putting themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe.

“People exploiting the terrible tragedy in Southport to spread misinformation, violence and thuggery do not represent Sunderland or the vast majority of people who live here who are warm, welcoming and happily live and work side by side with everyone, whether you were born and bred in Sunderland or whether you’ve chosen to make Sunderland your home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In contrast to those responsible for this violence in Sunderland and in other towns and cities across the country, it is remarkable how the community in Southport has come together in recent days to grieve and support each other in the wake of this awful tragedy. It is that response of love and compassion, not riots fuelled by hatred and misinformation, that shows the true nature of the British people.”

Cllr Antony Mullen, Leader of the Sunderland Conservatives, also issued a statement.

“What is happening tonight in our city centre is disgraceful and the people responsible should live the rest of their lives in shame,” he said.

“These people have taken the tragedy in Southport and managed to make it about themselves. They have totally disrespected their memory.

“These people should be called out for this fascist act. These people are not patriots, they are enemies of the people.”