'Sunderland has spoken' - policing chief praises city for response after Wearside spared further disorder
After concerns of more disorder on Wednesday, August 7, Northumbria Police said the evening ‘passed largely without incident’.
Three people were arrested between Sunderland and Newcastle combined in connection with public order and drunk and disorderly offences on Wednesday.
Wearsiders have been praised for pitching in to help the clean-up effort on Saturday, August 3, and for taking part in a ‘Reclaim the City’ peace walk on Sunday, which started at Sunderland Minister and finished at the Sunderland Jami-Masjid Mosque in Chester Road.
In Newcastle last night, people staged a counter-demonstration, showing racial hatred would not be tolerated in the city.
Speaking this morning, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth said: “Our region has spoken.
“From the greatly encouraging scenes in Newcastle last night as people took to the streets to reject all hatred to how Sunderland defiantly came together in the aftermath of Friday’s violence – it all serves as a true reminder of the friendly, supportive and compassionate values of our area.
“For every handful of people violently spreading hate - we have hundreds loudly rejecting it. That is community spirit and that is what we are about.”
She added: “From the start, Northumbria Police has vowed to deliver a robust policing response and catch those responsible and they are doing just that.
“In recent days the scores of arrests and convictions have sent a firm message that these behaviours will not be tolerated, you will be caught, and the law will come down hard on you.
“I am grateful to our officers and staff – for the overtime, the cancelled rest days and the bravery shown. This dedication to keeping our communities safe has been matched with unwavering support from our partners too.
“I understand it’s been a time of worry and concern for so many – nobody should have to experience disorder like we have seen in recent days and so we have to be hopeful the message is getting through.
“While we may not be out of the woods yet, the overwhelming rejection of racism, hatred and division is clear and hope last night is a powerful step towards putting scenes of unacceptable violence and harmful division behind us.
“Work needs to be done to bring our country together and keep fighting racism. In Northumbria, our committed efforts towards safer streets and stronger communities will not stop.”