Sunderland drunk who damaged woman’s home and assaulted policewoman vows to clean up his act

Aaron Chisholm, 34, of St Leonard Street, Hendon, promised a judge at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, “I won’t be back”.

He made the remark after District Judge Zoe Passfield warned him his alcohol-fuelled offending was leading him ever closer to prison.

Chisholm threw a brick through a window at the home of a briefly dated former flame after she blocked his entry indoors.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he then assaulted a WPC when she tried to detain him minutes later, on Wednesday, March 30.

Sentencing him to a 12-month community order, with six months of alcohol treatment, Judge Passfield told him a future prison term was possible.

She added: “You are building up a record of serious offending, all of which seems linked to alcohol.”

In reply, Chisholm told her: “I won’t be back. I understand fully.”

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage, assault of an emergency worker, using violence to secure entry and possession of cannabis.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “The defendant turned up at the complainant’s address and she allowed him entry.

“He drank wine and ended up drunk and he was asked to leave which he did.

“But he then climbed over an 8ft wall and when he’s not allowed in, he kicked the door and put a brick through a window.

“He assaulted a police officer when she tried to arrest him, she stumbled backwards.

“While he was in custody, he was found with some cannabis which he said was for personal use.”

Tom Morgan, defending, conceded Chisholm, who is in employment, had a long-term alcohol issue which led to his offending.

Mr Morgan described his client as being “resolute” in his determination to deal with his boozing.

Chisholm’s community order also includes a condition that he completes a Builder Better Relationships programme and 20 rehabilitation days.

He must also pay compensation of £250 to the householder and £50 to the policewoman.