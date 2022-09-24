Sunderland drink-driver ended up in hospital after red-light crash that wasn't his fault, court told

Paul Hedley, 29, suffered a whiplash injury when another motorist jumped traffic lights and smashed into his Renault Clio.

Hedley, of Rotherham Road, was taken for treatment and a blood test showed he had been drinking on Friday, February 18.

He was given a 12-month driving ban after pleading guilty to drink-driving – and his conviction has also cost him his job.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates Court: “It wasn’t really his best day because he wasn’t at fault.

“He was going along the road at traffic lights. He was on green, and another car pulled out when it was on red.

“He had to be taken to hospital and it was there he gave a blood reading.”

Hedley gave a reading of 105mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mg.

Charlton Carr, defending, said: “He had finished work and he then had two pints, and he had not eaten, which would equate with the reading.

“He was on his way for a pizza when someone went through a red light and collided with him. He was over the limit when tested in hospital.

“Not only has he suffered damage to his vehicle and damage to his body, which was whiplash, he has also lost his employment, which was groundworks.”

Hedley was also fined £120, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.