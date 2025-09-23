Sunderland dad claims he mixed up his maths driving whilst disqualified

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court, South Shields.

A Sunderland dad who claimed he drove while disqualified after mixing up his maths will be jailed if he repeats the offence, a judge warned.

Michael Lovis, 45, of James Street, Southwick, was banned from the roads for 18 months for drink driving in October last year.

But he got behind the wheel on Sunday, July 27, over concerns a relative may be unwell with diabetes, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Minutes later, he was pulled over by police doing spot checks in Washington Road and his law-breaking motoring was discovered, prosecutor Warren Ridley said.

Lovis later claimed he had miscalculated and believed his roads’ ban had ended – an excuse roundly dismissed by District Judge Zoe Passfield.

She told him he knew he should not have been driving and would be put behind bars if he commits the same offence again.

After he entered a guilty plea to driving while disqualified and without insurance, she said: “This isn’t the first time you’ve driven while disqualified.

“You were disqualified for 18 months in October 2024. There’s no miscalculation that could have made you drive in July. You were well aware that you were disqualified.

“Drive while you are disqualified again, in any circumstances, and you will go straight to custody.”

Mr Ridley said: “Officers were on duty and conducting mobile checks at 4.45pm in Washington Road.

“The defendant was stopped, and checks were carried out. It was found that he was disqualified and driving without insurance.

“He has 15 previous convictions from 28 offences and on October 29 last year was disqualified for 18 months for excess alcohol.”

Chris Wilson, defending, said Lovis had driven due to worries around a female relative’s diabetes-linked health

Mr Wilson added: “He made the decision to go from his address to hers. In interview, he said that he believed his disqualification was over.

“There was a miscalculation on his part. He’s a father of three. This isn’t a case where he was driving flippantly, he had genuine concerns.”

Judge Passfield sentenced Lovis to a 12-month community order, with 120 hours of unpaid work.

She banned him from driving for an additional six months and imposed a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.