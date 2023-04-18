News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland court round-up: Assault, no insurance and speeding among the latest cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:46 BST

David William Wyatt, 39, of Warkworth Close, Washington, was fined £180 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.

Samara Jumaa, 29, of Chesterburn Close, Pelton Fell, Chester-le-Street, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

David Pringle, 49, of York Street, New Silksworth, was fined £50 for breach of a domestic violence prevention order.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates' courtThe cases were dealt with at magistrates' court
The cases were dealt with at magistrates' court
Richard Thomas Allen, 41, of Oakerside Drive, Peterlee, was given a community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work for assault.

Ilas Ali, 58, of Otto Terrace, was fined £176 with three penalty points for speeding.

Alan Reavley, 64, of Stridingedge, Blackfell, Washington, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding

Christopher Charles Stokes, 7, of Grasswell Caravan Site, Houghton, was fined £116 with three penalty points for speeding.