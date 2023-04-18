Sunderland court round-up: Assault, no insurance and speeding among the latest cases

David William Wyatt, 39, of Warkworth Close, Washington, was fined £180 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.

Samara Jumaa, 29, of Chesterburn Close, Pelton Fell, Chester-le-Street, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

David Pringle, 49, of York Street, New Silksworth, was fined £50 for breach of a domestic violence prevention order.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates' court

Richard Thomas Allen, 41, of Oakerside Drive, Peterlee, was given a community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work for assault.

Ilas Ali, 58, of Otto Terrace, was fined £176 with three penalty points for speeding.

Alan Reavley, 64, of Stridingedge, Blackfell, Washington, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding