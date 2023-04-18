Two men bailed after armed police operation in Sunderland city centre
Two men arrested after an armed police operation in Sunderland city centre have been released on bail.
The operation took place close to the St Mary’s Way car park yesterday afternoon, Monday, April 17.
The west-bound side of the dual carriageway was closed by a number of marked and unmarked police vehicles as armed officers reponmded to reports of a sighting of a wanted suspect.
Two men were arrested and have now been released on bail while investigations continue.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 2.30pm yesterday, Monday, we received information about a possible sighting of an outstanding wanted suspect.
“Officers were deployed to the area and located a vehicle of interest that was travelling in Sunderland city centre.
“The car was subsequently pulled over in the St Mary’s Way area and two male occupants were subsequently placed under arrest.
“Both individuals have been released on police bail with enquiries ongoing.”